Matt Petgrave’s former general manager is coming to his defence.

Petgrave is the player whose skate cut the neck of Adam Johnson last month during a professional hockey game in England. Johnson died in hospital.

Cary Kaplan served as GM of the Brampton Beast when Petgrave was a member of the ECHL club based in suburban Toronto for parts of four seasons.

He says the incident was "100 per cent an accident" and that Petgrave, who he hasn’t spoken to directly, is "devastated" by the incident.

Kaplan adds that comments on social media and from some mainstream news outlets suggesting the incident was intentional are "deplorable."

A man arrested Tuesday in England on suspicion of manslaughter in Johnson’s death was released on bail Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023.