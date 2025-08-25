Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies is set to be in the spotlight this season as he plays out the first of a six-year, $46.5 million contract.

Knies knows a strong start to the campaign could also make him a rare returnee from the 2022 Olympics for Team USA's roster at the 2026 Games in February. He appears firmly on the team's watchlist after being named to the 44-player Olympic camp roster last week.

“That is going to be a cool experience, just to meet a lot of those (Americans) to see what they do on and off the ice,” Knies told the Toronto Sun. “Pick each other’s brains. Hopefully, I get a strong start to the season and make that team.”

Knies was named to the U.S. Olympic team while playing for the University of Minnesota three years ago, posting a goal and an assist in four games. Team USA was eliminated in the quarter-finals at the tournament by Slovakia, who went on to win bronze. Ottawa Senators defenceman Jake Sanderson and Brock Faber of the Minnesota Wild were also named to this summer's camp roster after also playing for the Olympic team in 2022.

Knies is coming off a breakout season in which he posted 29 goals and 58 points in 78 games, he added five goals and seven points in 13 playoff games.

The 22-year-old winger found most of success on a line beside Auston Matthews and the now-departed Mitch Marner. Knies said he's unsure what the Maple Leafs lines will look like when training camp opens after general manager Brad Treliving largely focused on adding depth this off-season, acquiring Matias Maccelli, Nicolas Roy and Dakota Joshua in trades.

“It’ll be a bit different without Mitch, but the acquisitions we’ve made have been looking good,” Knies said. “I don’t know what we’ll put together at the start of the season, but we have a lot of great players on our team.

“Any way that (Treliving and coach Craig Berube) do it, hopefully we find a way that works and gives us (long-term) success.”

The Maple Leafs will open their preseason in less than a month on Sept. 21 against the Ottawa Senators, with their regular-season opener set for Oct. 8 against the Montreal Canadiens.