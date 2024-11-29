Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies skated Friday in his regular spot on the top line wearing top-six blue as he continues to make his way back from an upper-body injury suffered last week on a hit from Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Zach Whitecloud.

Knies skated on a line with Auston Matthews, who is also set to return to the lineup, and William Nylander Friday. The winger practised in a red no-contact sweater on Tuesday before skating in a regular sweater on Wednesday. Knies is eligible to be activated off the injured reserve for Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He is on the injured reserve list retroactive to Nov. 20.

During the second period of last Wednesday's matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights, Whitecloud caught a slightly hunched over Knies up under the chin with his shoulder while Knies was skating in the neutral zone. The hit knocked Knies hard to the ice and forced him out of the game with an upper-body injury.

Whitecloud was not penalized for the hit, but did receive a two-minute roughing call for his confrontation with Leafs defenceman Simon Benoit, who wrestled him to the ice almost immediately. Benoit was handed a double minor on the play.

Knies, 22, has eight goals and four assists for 12 points in 20 games so far this season, his third with the big club. He had 15 goals and 35 points in 80 games last season.

McMann not on ice Friday

Forward Bobby McMann was not on the ice Friday afternoon after leaving Wednesday's game against the Florida Panthers with a lower-body injury.

He was the eighth Leafs forward to exit a game injured so far this season.

After the game, head coach Craig Berube said that McMann is "day-to-day right now. We'll have to see [Thursday] how he is, but wasn't able to continue to play tonight."

"It's frustrating, but hopefully we get some guys coming back here next game", Berube added.

The 28-year-old has six goals and one assist in 21 games so far this season, his third as a Leaf.

Here were Toronto's line combinations Friday, according to TSN's Mark Masters:

Knies - Matthews - Nylander

Holmberg - Tavares - Marner

Robertson - Minten - Lorentz

Steeves - Dewar - Grebenkin

A. Nylander, Reaves

McCabe - Tanev

Rielly - Ekman-Larsson

Benoit - Timmins

Myers, Hakanpää

Stolarz

Woll