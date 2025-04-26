Matthew Knies scored his third goal of the series as the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators head to the third period tied 2-2 in Game 4 of their first-round series.

Knies evened the score at 10:12 of the period, poking the puck ahead just past his own blueline and out-skating Sens defenceman Artem Zub to go in all alone, where he put the puck over the shoulder of Linus Ullmark.

The Senators jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead with goals from Tim Stutzle and Shane Pinto in the first period.

John Tavares responded for the Leafs just before the end of the frame to close the deficit.

Stutzle opened the scoring at 9:03 of the period. With Max Domi in the penalty box for roughing, the 23-year-old centre took a feed from Jake Sanderson at the top of the circle and blasted home a one-timer to give Ottawa the lead. It was the first playoff goal of Stutzle’s NHL career.

Pinto would extend the lead at 14:11 of the period as he got loose on a breakaway and beat Stolarz five-hole to give the Sens a two-goal advantage late in the first.

Tavares got the Leafs to within one at 19:05 tipping home a pass from William Nylander for his third of the playoffs.

Stolarz has made nine stops for the Leafs, while Ullmark stopped 16 stops for the Sens through two periods.