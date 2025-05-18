Matthew Knies skated on the top line alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner at Toronto Maple Leafs practice Sunday morning ahead of Game 7 against the Florida Panthers, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube confirmed to reporters after the practice session that Knies is ready to go and will be used in his regular role for the team.

Knies appeared to sustain an injury in Toronto's Game 6 win on Friday night following an awkward collision with Panthers defenceman Niko Mikkola. The 22-year-old winger was seen labouring on the bench following the hit, and missed multiple shifts in favour of Bobby McMann in the 2-0 win.

The Phoenix native did not leave the game but logged just 13:01 of ice time in the contest, down almost seven minutes from his average of 20:11 in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Knies has been one of the most impactful players in the Leafs' lineup to this point in the postseason, recording five goals and two assists through 12 games.

The winner of Game 7 will advance to the Eastern Conference Final, setting up a matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Toronto has not been to a Conference Final since the 2001-02 season, when they fell to the Hurricanes in six games.

Berube rolling with same lines from Game 6

Johnston also reports that Berube rolled out the same lines from Game 6 at the team's morning skate.

After being removed from the lineup for Game 5 for David Kampf and Nick Robertson, Pontus Holmberg and Calle Jarnkrok drew back in for the Game 6 win.

Holmberg and Jarnkrok played 16:38 and 11:44, respectively, in Game 6 to help Toronto force a do-or-die Game 7.

Robertson, who scored the Maple Leafs' lone goal in a 6-1 thumping in Game 5 on home ice, has played in just three games this postseason. He has made just one appearance since Game 2 of the first round, with Max Pacioretty taking his spot in the lineup.