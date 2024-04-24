Matthew Knies opened the scoring for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Trent Frederic replied for the Boston Bruins as the teams are tied 1-1 after the second period of Game 3 of their first-round series.

The best-of-seven series is tied at 1-1.

Knies converted on a pass from Mitch Marner to get the Leafs on the board at 13:10 of the middle frame.

Joel Edmundson was also credited with an assist on Knies’ opening marker.

Trent Frederic responded at the 17:37 mark as he beat Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov with his second goal of the series.

Morgan Geekie and Hampus Lindholm both collected helpers on the Bruins’ marker.

The Leafs had two power plays in the second period as David Pastrnak was sent to the box for hooking Calle Jarnkrok at the 7:15 mark and Charlie McAvoy sat for a roughing call against Connor Dewar.

The Leafs are 0/4 on the power play through two periods.

Tyler Bertuzzi took a penalty late in the frame that negated the Leafs’ fourth power play and will give the Bruins an abbreviated man advantage in the third period.

Samsonov has made 23 saves on 24 shots in net for the Leafs, while Bruins starter Jeremy Swayman has turned away 15 of 16 shots he’s seen through two periods.

The Maple Leafs are without forward William Nylander for the third straight game of the series as he was once again ruled out with an undisclosed injury.

The Bruins took the opener 5-1 on Saturday in Boston, while the Leafs responded with a 3-2 road victory on Monday.