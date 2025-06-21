Matthew Schaefer - Defence
Published
Team: Erie (OHL)
Hometown: Hamilton, ON
Nationality: CAN
HT: 6-1 3/4 WT: 183 Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking Mid: 1 Final: 1
NHL Ranking Final: 1 NAS
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
IS International Skaters IG International Goaltenders
STATS LINE
|2024-25
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|Erie
|17
|7
|22
|8
Craig Button's Analysis
"Elite skater who uses his skating to impact the game in every area. Decisive, competitive and has the elite sense to know what every situation requires and then the ability to execute. Norris-type defenceman."
Projection: Elite Skating Control No. 1 D
Comparable: Drew Doughty
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey Sense
|Competitiveness
|Defensive Play
|Puck Skills
|5/5
|5/5
|5/5
|4.5/5
|4/5