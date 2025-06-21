Matthew Schaefer - Defence

Team: Erie (OHL)
Hometown: Hamilton, ON
Nationality: CAN
HT: 6-1 3/4  WT: 183   Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking  Mid: 1  Final: 1
NHL Ranking Final: 1 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
IS International Skaters IG International Goaltenders 

 

STATS LINE

 
2024-25 GP G PTS PIM
Erie 17 7 22 8
 

 

Craig Button's Analysis

"Elite skater who uses his skating to impact the game in every area. Decisive, competitive and has the elite sense to know what every situation requires and then the ability to execute. Norris-type defenceman."

Projection: Elite Skating Control No. 1 D
Comparable: Drew Doughty

 

Scouting Report

 
Skating Hockey Sense Competitiveness Defensive Play Puck Skills
5/5 5/5 5/5 4.5/5 4/5
 

 

