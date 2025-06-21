Matthew Schaefer - Defence

Team: Erie (OHL)

Hometown: Hamilton, ON

Nationality: CAN

HT: 6-1 3/4 WT: 183 Shoots: Left

TSN Ranking Mid: 1 Final: 1

NHL Ranking Final: 1 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders

IS International Skaters IG International Goaltenders

STATS LINE 2024-25 GP G PTS PIM Erie 17 7 22 8

Craig Button's Analysis

"Elite skater who uses his skating to impact the game in every area. Decisive, competitive and has the elite sense to know what every situation requires and then the ability to execute. Norris-type defenceman."

Projection: Elite Skating Control No. 1 D

Comparable: Drew Doughty