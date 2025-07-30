Matthew Schaefer cleared the first major hurdle ahead of his first NHL training camp on Tuesday. He got into game action.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft participated in the Red vs. White game at the Hockey Canada world junior summer camp, his first game since sustaining a broken collarbone last December while representing Canada.

While the friendly competition wasn’t quite what he’s expected to face as he tries to break camp with the New York Islanders, Schaefer is thrilled that he was able to suit up and get back on the ice.

“Probably one of the best feelings I’ve had in a while. So good to get back into a game mentality and get back out there and battle with a talented group of guys,” Schaefer said. “I felt pretty good for the most part. Obviously mixed emotions because I didn’t know what I was going to be feeling. It’s been awesome.

“I haven’t played a game in a while, so you don’t know what to expect but then you get out there you can take control of the game and do what you love. It’s so much fun. Just to take contact again. When you’re able to get into a game again, it’s what you play for.”

“Seeing him back out in a game situation is a lot of fun to watch. He’s a special player and an even better person. It’s awesome to play with him,” said Team Canada goaltender Carter George.

Schaefer played just 17 games last year with the OHL’s Erie Otters, recording seven goals and 22 points. He missed the first nine games with the season with mononucleosis and then missed the rest of the season after breaking his collarbone skating into a goal post on Dec. 27 against Latvia at the 2024 World Juniors.

Michael Hage is no stranger to shoulder injuries, having missed most of the 2022-23 season with a torn labrum. The Montreal Canadiens prospect skated with Schaefer on Tuesday and was impressed with how the defenceman looked.

“Everyone knows what type of player he is. I have a lot of respect for guys coming off of shoulder injuries,” said Hage. I came off a shoulder injury my first year of juniors, so I understand how hard it is not just physically, but mentally, to get yourself back into it. I was really impressed.”

Despite the limited action last season, Schaefer still earned the CHL’s top prospect award and was drafted first overall by the Islanders in the 2025 NHL Draft. The Stoney Creek, Ont., native has lofty goals this season and wants to be the latest top pick to make the immediate jump to the NHL.

“I want to be in that opening-night roster and there's still some things I got to work on in the gym, on the ice,” said Schaefer on TSN Radio 1050 in mid-July. “I think just getting stronger is the thing for me.”

Canada’s Summer Showcase schedule continues through Saturday as they battle Finland this evening, Sweden on Friday, and the United States on Saturday.

