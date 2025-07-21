No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer has his eyes set on making the New York Islanders.

The defenceman, who doesn’t turn 18 until Sept. 5, played in only 17 games in his draft year. A bout of mono cost him the first nine games of the season and then later a broken collarbone suffered at the World Juniors while representing Canada ended his season.

In his 17 games with the Ontario Hockey League’s Erie Otters, Schaefer had seven goals and 22 points and earned the CHL top draft prospect award.

Despite the lack of games last year, Schaefer believes he is ready to make the jump.

“I want to be in that opening-night roster and there's still some things I got to work on in the gym, on the ice,” said Schaefer on TSN Radio 1050 on Monday. “I think just getting stronger is the thing for me.”

Most No. 1 picks in recent NHL history have jumped to the NHL straight from the draft, with a few exceptions.

The Buffalo Sabres selected defenceman Owen Power first overall in 2021, but he opted to return to the University of Michigan for one more season before turning pro in 2022.

After Power, the last No. 1 pick not to go to the NHL right away was another defenceman in Erik Johnson, who also did a year in the NCAA with the University of Minnesota before joining the St. Louis Blues.

This was the first time since 2009 the Islanders picked first overall, taking centre John Tavares that year. Selecting Schaefer has helped usher in a new era on Long Island.

Former general manager and president Lou Lamoriello’s contract was not renewed after the 2024-25 season and Mathieu Darche was hired on May 23.

The changes have also been on the ice. Star defenceman Noah Dobson was dealt to the Montreal Canadiens on draft day in exchange for forward Emil Heineman and the 16th and 17th picks in the 2025 draft. The Islanders selected Swedish forward Victor Eklund and Barrie Colts defenceman Kashawn Aitcheson with those picks.

Schaefer has had a whirlwind summer since being drafted. He’s flown on a private jet, attended the Islanders’ development camp and threw the first pitch out at a Mets game.

The Hamilton, Ont., native has been back to work on the ice, skating with the likes of former NHL defenceman Mark Giordano and Columbus Blue Jackets centre Sean Monahan.

“Being with NHL guys on and off the ice doing things it pushes you so hard,” said Schaefer. “Honestly I think that’s what I need.”

Describing himself as a two-way defenceman, Schaefer says he has spoken with Islanders head coach Patrick Roy on what to expect.

“I got to talk to him a bit and he wants me to have that freedom where he doesn’t want me to have pressure on me, he wants me to go out and be free and play my game,” said Schaefer.