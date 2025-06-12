Matthew Tkachuk scored a pair of power play goals and the Anton Lundell scored in the dying seconds as the Florida Panthers lead the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 after the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Tkachuk opened the scoring on a 5-on-3 power play with his sixth goal of the postseason. With Evander Kane and Darnell Nurse in the penalty box, Aleksander Barkov won the ensuing faceoff straight to Tkachuk, who snapped the puck home for the 1-0 lead with 1:56 of power play time remaining in the minor penalty to Nurse.

Tkachuk scored his second of the game on the Panthers' third power play opportunity of the period, finding a rebound at the side of the net and firing it past a sprawling Skinner to extend the lead.

Lundell scored with 41 seconds remaining in the period as Carter Verhaeghe dug a puck out of the corner and centered it to Lunell, who fired it past Skinner.

Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner made a possible series-changing save early in the period. After stopping the initial shot attempt, the puck ricocheted to the side of the net, giving playoff scoring lead Sam Bennett a chance at an open net. However, Skinner was able to dive across the crease to keep the game scoreless.

Florida dominated the first half of the period and held a 10-2 shot advantage after 10 minutes of play.

The Panthers got the first power play of the game when Kane was called for high-sticking at 10:38. Florida was then awarded the 5-on-3 when Nurse was called from tripping Barkov and Tkachuk made no mistake.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped all sevem shots he faced, while Skinner stopped 15 of 18 shots.

The Oilers shook up their lineup after the 6-1 loss in Game 3, dressing forward Jeff Skinner and defenceman Troy Stecher in place of Viktor Arvidsson and John Klingberg, respectively. Connor Brown also played on the first line and skated beside McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Corey Perry, who scored Edmonton’s only goal in Game 3, will play beside Vasily Podkolzin and Mattias Janmark.

The Panthers lead the series 2-1 with a chance to take a stranglehold of the series headed back to Edmonton for Game 5 on Saturday