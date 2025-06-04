Mattias Ekholm scored for the Edmonton Oilers in the third period as they are headed to overtime with the Florida Panthers tied 3-3 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

This series is a rematch of last year’s final, which the Panthers won in seven games.

Ekholm’s blast at the 6:33 mark of the third frame was the only scoring in the period as the teams will play past regulation for the first win of the championship series.

Leon Draisaitl and Viktor Arvidsson have also found the net for the Oilers, while Sam Bennett has two and Brad Marchand is also on the scoreboard for the Panthers.

The Panthers won the first three games of last year’s championship series before the Oilers stormed back with three consecutive wins to force the series into a deciding Game 7.

Florida captured their first Stanley Cup title on home ice with a 2-1 victory in the do-or-die deciding game.

Oilers forward Connor McDavid was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the playoffs last season.