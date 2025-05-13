Edmonton Oilers defenceman Mattias Ekholm may be available next series if the team advances, head coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters.

Ekholm has been taking light skates after missing the last month with an undisclosed injury.

The 34-year-old defenceman spent much of March and April on the shelf before being ruled out indefinitely near the end of the regular season. He has not yet played in the 2025 postseason.

Prior to the injury, Ekholm nine goals and 24 assists for 33 points in 65 games during the regular season.

Meanwhile, Knoblauch also told reporters that goaltender Calin Pickard remains day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. He played the first two games of Edmonton's second-round series against the Los Angeles Kings but Stuart Skinner started both Games 3 and 4, picking up a shutout Monday night to go up 3-1 in the series.

Game 5 will go Wednesday evening in Las Vegas with the Oilers leading the best-of-seven 3-1.