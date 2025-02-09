CALGARY - Matty Beniers scored a power-play goal at 2:58 of overtime as the visiting Seattle Kraken completed the late comeback to edge the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Saturday.

Shane Wright and Andre Burakovsky each had a goal and an assist apiece as the Kraken (24-29-4) rallied from a 2-0 deficit late in the third period.

Nazem Kadri and Morgan Frost scored for Calgary (26-21-8), which is winless in its last four games on home ice. The Flames enter the 4 Nations Face-Off break three points back of the Vancouver Canucks for the second wild-card playoff berth in the Western Conference.

Starting for the 12th time in the last 13 games, Joey Daccord had 27 saves to improve to 19-14-3.

At the other end, rookie Dustin Wolf had 25 stops. He falls to 19-12-2.

TAKEAWAYS

Kraken: It took over 53 minutes but Seattle finally got on the scoreboard at 13:12 when Adam Larsson's shot from the blue line was knocked down in front by Flames captain Mikael Backlund, but Wright pounced on the loose puck to fire in his 12th goal. That same line of Wright, Burakovsky, and Jared McCann tied it just over two minutes later with Burakovsky's fifth goal breaking a personal 13-game goalless drought

Flames: Looking to spark the offence, coach Ryan Huska changed the makeup of all four lines. Among the new combinations was Frost and Joel Farabee, acquired last week from the Philadelphia Flyers, being put on the same line with Yegor Sharangovich. That line produced the first goal with Frost keeping the puck on a 2-on-1 with Farabee and picking the top corner. The change to the top line saw Matt Coronato moved to right wing alongside Kadri and Huberdeau and that trio produced Calgary's second goal at 6:37 of the third.

KEY MOMENT

Frost was whistled for holding at 1:41 of overtime when on the backcheck he tied up Vince Dunn. After failing to score on its first three power plays — including a 1:22 two-man advantage — Seattle made good on its fourth chance with Beniers firing his 13th goal of the season past Wolf, who was screened on the play by Jaden Schwartz.

KEY STAT

Wolf has failed to win his last four starts (0-3-1) to remain stuck at 19 wins on the season.

UP NEXT

Kraken: Begin a road trip on Feb. 22 against the Florida Panthers.

Flames: Play host to the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 23.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2025.