Matvei Michkov was officially released by SKA St. Petersburg on Tuesday and will join the Philadelphia Flyers this summer, the KHL club confirmed.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported last week a source told him the release is based on compassionate grounds as Michkov's father passed away last year. Agents J.P. Barry and Pat Brisson of CAA Hockey secured their rights to represent Michkov a few weeks ago and have been working on his release with agent Paul Theofanous.

The 19-year-old fell to the Flyers at No. 7 in last summer's draft and is set to arrive in the City of Brotherly Love with plenty of anticipation considering his skill set.

Michkov was ranked at No. 16 on TSN Hockey's Top 50 Under-24 players released in November and was also No. 5 on TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button's Top 50 NHL-affiliated prospects list from this past February.

The Perm, Russia, native played the majority of the 2023-24 KHL season on loan at Sochi HC, scoring 19 goals and adding 22 assists for 41 points in 47 games. He had nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points in a total of 30 games the season before.