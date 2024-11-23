PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matvei Michkov scored a power-play goal in overtime as the Flyers overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Saturday.

Michkov scored on a set play, taking a pass from Travis Konecny on the back door and slamming it home at 1:06 of overtime.

Trailing 2-0 in the third period, Sean Couturier and Noah Cates scored goals 2:38 apart to tie the score.

Couturier scored for the first time in 14 games and Cates scored for the first time this season.

Aleksei Kolosov made 19 saves to earn his first career win in the NHL.

Lukas Reichel and Patrick Maroon scored for the Blackhawks, who lost for the fourth time in five games.

Petr Mrazek made 34 saves for Chicago.

Takeaways

Blackhawks: It's not often that you get production from your fourth line, but Chicago's unit of Reichel, Craig Smith and Maroon were noticeable every time they took the ice. They accounted for both Chicago goals and combined to amass eight of the team's 21 shots on goal.

Flyers: The Flyers have struggled to score this season, but one thing they have been is a productive team when trailing late in games.

Key moment

Alex Vlasic took a critical holding penalty to allow for the Flyers to get the power play in overtime. The penalty was a result of a turnover in the Flyers end by Chicago star Connor Bedard.

Key stat

Scott Laughton, who was benched for a stretch of the Flyers' last game against Carolina, was all over the stat sheet without actually scoring. He led the Flyers in shots on goal with eight and was tied for the team lead in hits with four.

Up next

The Blackhawks are off until Wednesday when they return home to host Dallas.

Philadelphia wraps up a five-game homestand on Monday against Vegas.

