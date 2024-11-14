OTTAWA — Matvei Michkov scored 4:05 into overtime to lift the Philadelphia Flyers past the Ottawa Senators 5-4 on Thursday night.

Philadelphia’s Travis Sanheim opened the scoring in the first, with his fourth goal of the season, but Senators captain Brady Tkachuk soon tied the game with his team-leading ninth goal of the season.

Ottawa outchanced Philadelphia through most of the game and won the shot battle 28-7 through forty minutes. Despite facing plenty of offensive pressure from the Senators, Philadelphia kept the game within reach and the teams were tied 2-2 after two periods.

The Senators appeared to be pulling away, taking a 4-2 lead midway through the third thanks to a pair of goals from Josh Norris and Adam Gaudette.

Anthony Richard and Bobby Brink scored at 10:42 and 12:45 of the frame, however, to send the game to extra time for the Flyers.

Takeaways

Senators: Ottawa outshot Philadelphia 36-19. The Senators have outshot their opponents 111-62 over their last three games.

Philadelphia: The Flyers had the fifth-most penalty minutes against entering Thursday's game and were short-handed six times in the win.

Key moment

Brink’s third-period goal on a drive to the net tied the game with 7:15 left in the game.

Key stat

The Senators scored on two of their sixth power plays, and are 16-for-54 (29.6 per cent) on the season.

Up next

The Senators visit Carolina on Saturday night. The Flyers host Buffalo on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.