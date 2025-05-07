Max Pacioretty and Aleksander Barkov traded first period, power play goals as the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers are tied 1-1 in Game 2 of their second-round series.

The Maple Leafs lead the best-of-seven series 1-0.

Barkov opened the scoring five seconds into the Panthers first power play when he fired the puck past goaltender Joseph Woll at the 10:58 mark of the frame.

Leafs forward Bobby McMann was in the box after taking a tripping penalty.

Pacioretty replied for the Leafs with the man advantage at the 18:18 mark of the period when he tipped a Morgan Rielly point shot past Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

Panthers defenceman Dmitry Kulikov was in the box with his second penalty of the period at the time, as he was given a delay of game penalty for shooting the puck over the glass.

Kulikov took the first penalty of the game when he went to the box for interference at 2:20.

Florida was able to successfully kill off the infraction.

The Panthers were also assessed the second penalty of the game, this time Brad Marchand was called for tripping at 8:39.

After Marchand came out of the box, he drew the tripping penalty on McMann that led to the first goal of the game.

Woll made his first start of the playoffs in net for the Leafs in Game 2, replacing Anthony Stolarz, who left Game 1 in the second period after taking a forearm to the head from Panthers forward Sam Bennett.

The Leafs defeated the Panthers 5-4 on Monday to capture Game 1 of the series.

William Nylander had two goals and an assists and Matthew Knies scored the eventually game winner on a breakaway with six minutes left in Game 1.