Forward Max Pacioretty is expected to make his Washington Capitals debut on Wednesday when his team hosts the New Jersey Devils.

Pacioretty, 35, tore his right Achilles tendon prior to the 2022-23 campaign, causing him to miss the first three months of the season while a member of the Carolina Hurricanes.

The 6-foot-2 winger returned to play five games in January of 2023 before he tore the same Achilles, putting him out of commission until Wednesday.

Pacioretty recorded three goals in his only season with the Hurricanes.

The Capitals signed Pacioretty to a one-year, $4 million deal in the off-season.

Drafted 22nd overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2007 draft, Pacioretty has 326 goals and 645 points in 855 career games split between the Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, and Carolina Hurricanes.