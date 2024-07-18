After spending most of this past season in the American Hockey League, Maxime Comtois signed a contract with Dynamo Moscow of the KHL in Russia on Thursday.

Playing with the AHL's Chicago Wolves, the 25-year-old forward scored 19 goals and added 25 assists over 65 games in 2023-24. Comtois played one regular-season game and one playoff game with the Carolina Hurricanes after signing a two-way deal in early March.

Prior to the 2023-24 regular season, Comtois signed a professional tryout agreement with the Vegas Golden Knights, but did not make the team.

The native of Longueuil, Que., spent the first five years of his NHL career with the Anaheim Ducks after the franchise selected him in the second-round of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Comtois scored 38 goals and added 49 assists over 210 career games in Anaheim.