Senators Sports & Entertainment has completed the sale of the Ottawa Senators to Michael Andlauer, it was announced on Thursday.

Andlauer assumes control of the organization’s operations, effective immediately.

“The Ottawa Senators Hockey Club is an amazing organization, from the players, to the staff, to the most passionate fanbase in the game," Andlauer said in a release. "My family and I are thrilled to officially be a part of Ottawa’s team and the Ottawa-Gatineau community."

A group led by the Toronto billionaire won the bidding war for the franchise in June, purchasing the Senators for just under $1 billion reportedly.

The founder of Andlauer Healthcare Group, Andlauer is also the owner of the Ontario Hockey League’s Hamilton Bulldogs.

“On behalf of the estate, Anna and Olivia Melnyk and the outgoing board, we want to congratulate Michael Andlauer on his purchase of the Ottawa Senators," Sheldon Plener, the outgoing Chairman of the Ottawa Senators said in a release. "Michael’s passion and dedication to excellence will allow him to do great things for the entire National Capital Region and we’re proud to see him lead this franchise into the future.”

There were four bids submitted for the Senators prior to the May 15 deadline, with Andlauer’s bid beating out the celebrity-filled bid from Neko Sparks, among others.

Anna and Olivia Melnyk – daughters of the late Eugene Melnyk – took over the franchise after the Senators' owner passed away in March, 2022. The team was put up for sale last November.