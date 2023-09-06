Longtime NHL defenceman Michael Del Zotto has called it a career, announcing his retirement from professional hockey after 14 seasons.

A favorite of ours both on the ice and in the community - wishing you nothing but the best, DZ!



Forever a part of the Blueshirt family. pic.twitter.com/epWeBVy8Ke — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) September 6, 2023

The 33-year-old played last season in the American Hockey League, split between the Charlotte Checkers and the San Diego Gulls, where he had eight goals and 41 points in 65 games. He last played in the NHL during the 2021-22 campaign with the Ottawa Senators, where he had 13 points in 26 games.

A first-round pick (20th overall) by the New York Rangers at the 2008 NHL Draft, Del Zotto won a Stanley Cup championship with the St. Louis Blues in 2019. He was named to the All-Rookie Team in 2010.

The Stouffville, Ont., product skated in 736 NHL regular season games and 32 playoff games, recording 63 goals and 262 points, split between the Rangers, Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers, Vancouver Canucks, Anaheim Ducks, Blues, Columbus Blue Jackets and Senators.