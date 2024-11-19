Michael McLeod signed a one-year deal with the KHL's Avangard Omsk on Tuesday after his previous deal in the league was terminated earlier this season.

McLeod, who is one of five former Canadian World Junior players who are charged with sexual assault, had his previous deal with Barys Astana terminated on Oct. 18. The 26-year-old forward had three goals and six points in 16 games with Barys Astana.

A trial by jury of the five players - Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton and McLeod - is scheduled to begin on April 22, 2025. They are all charged with sexual assault, and McLeod faces an additional charge of sexual assault for "being a party to the offence."

The charges against the five players from Canada’s 2018 World Junior team are the result of an investigation stemming from an alleged sexual assault following a Hockey Canada golf and gala event held in London, Ont. in June of 2018. Lawyers for all five of the player have denied any wrongdoing on behalf of their clients and said they will plead not guilty.

Dube is also currently playing in the KHL with Belarus-based Dinamo Minsk, while Foote is continuing his career with Slovakia with Liptovsky Mikulas HK.