Mississauga GTHL grads grab the spotlight in season's final Craig's List

Published

The Mississauga Senators U16 AAA team that captured the OHL Cup in 2022 is set to make its mark on the 2025 NHL Draft.

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button has the top line from that Greater Toronto Hockey League team rated in the first round of his final ranking ahead of the draft, led by forward Michael Misa at No. 2, winger Malcolm Spence at No. 16 and centre Will Moore at No. 32.

Misa, who won OHL Cup MVP that year, went first overall to the Saginaw Spirit after gaining exceptional status to enter the Ontario Hockey League as a 15-year-old in 2022, while Spence went one pick after to the Erie Otters at No. 2. Moore played another year in the GTHL with Toronto before joining the USNTDP in 2023-24.

Misa’s brilliance was on display all season long, scoring 62 goals with 134 points in 65 games for Saginaw as a third-year player. He racked up honours, winning the CHL Top Scorer Award, the Red Tilson Trophy as the OHL’s Most Outstanding Player, the Eddie Powers Trophy as the top point-getter, and the Bobby Smith Trophy as the scholastic player of the year. He also has a Memorial Cup and Hlinka Gretzky Cup title to his name.

Spence, who was the GTHL player of the year in 2022, also had a strong season in the OHL with Erie. The 18-year-old scored 32 goals with 73 points in 65 games in 2024-25 and added nine points in nine playoff games.

A two-time gold medalist with Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and U18s, Spence is committed to the University of Michigan for next season.

“He’s such an impactful player in my view,” said Button of Spence. “If you watch the playoffs, and you watch a guy that can do so much in the game and do it hard, and Malcolm just fits that bill.

“He’s big, fast, competitive, smart. Malcolm Spence is a player that helps you win.”

Button highlights Moore’s versatility and ability to play all three forward positions. The Boston College commit had 27 goals and 59 points in 64 games with the USNTDP this past season. In 2023, he led the U17s in assists (seven) and points (12) as he helped Team USA earn silver. Moore also picked up a bronze medal at the U18s in May.

After leaping into the first round from No. 37 to No. 24 in May, Brampton Steelheads goaltender Jack Ivankovic makes another jump in Button’s final ranking, landing at No. 12 as the top-ranked netminder.

Button can’t ignore the parallels he sees between Ivankovic and Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf, who was a Calder Trophy finalist last season as they are both smaller goaltenders at just 6-foot.

“I keep going back, and I watch, and I read my reports. Dustin Wolf got Vezina Trophy votes, and he’s been a top goaltender for five years before he got to the NHL, and by the way, Jack is another top goaltender,” said Button.

Ivankovic went 25-12-5 with a .903 save percentage and 3.05 goals-against in 43 appearances with Brampton in 2024-25. He also backstopped Canada to gold at the U18s, recording a .961 save percentage and 1.95 GAA and was named the tournament’s top goaltender.

While the first round of this year’s draft is dominated by players plying their trade in North America, Button has four Swedes in his top 32, including centre Anton Frondell at No. 3, winger Victor Eklund (No. 10), forward Milton Gastrin (No. 21) and centre Theo Stockselius (No. 31).

Eklund, 18, had 19 goals and 31 points in 42 games with Djurgardens in Sweden’s HockeyAllsvenskan. He also suited up for his country at the World Juniors, scoring two goals with six points in seven games as Sweden finished in fourth place.

“Victor revs at high RPMs,” said Button. “His motor is unbelievable. He just has this unbelievable will to find a way to be a difference-maker.

“He's in the thick of it. He's in the battle. He can play with good players; he can complement good players. He can bring up the best in good players. He's got a real flexibility to his game in terms of where he can play in your lineup.

“One of the standout qualities for me with Victor is that in and around the net, he's got that Brendan Gallagher-type mentality.”

Gastrin spent the 2024-25 season playing with Modo’s J20 squad, where he scored 18 goals with 42 points in 40 games. He also captained Sweden this year at both the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and U18s, earning bronze and silver respectively.

“I think Gastrin has Anton Lundell-type qualities,” said Button. “Not going to be a huge point producer but he’s going to produce important points.

“Hard to play against. He’s so smart and so competitive.”

 

Final Craig's List - June 16

 
RK Player Team Pos HT WT GP G P
1 Matthew Schaefer Erie (OHL) D 6'1 ¾ 183 17 7 22
2 Michael Misa Saginaw (OHL) C/LW 6'0 ¾ 184 65 62 134
3 Anton Frondell Djurgardens (SWE) C 6'1 198 29 11 25
4 Porter Martone Brampton (OHL) RW 6'2 ¾ 208 57 37 98
5 Roger McQueen Brandon (WHL) C 6'5 ¼ 197 17 10 20
6 Brady Martin S.S. Marie (OHL) C/RW 6'0 178 57 33 72
7 Caleb Desnoyers Moncton (QMJHL) C 6'0 ½ 178 56 35 84
8 James Hagens Boston C (NCAA) C 5'10 ½ 177 35 10 35
9 Radim Mrtka Seattle (WHL) D 6'5 ¾ 207 43 3 35
10 Victor Eklund Djurgardens (SWE) RW 5'11 161 42 19 31
11 Jake O'Brien Brantford (OHL) C 6'1 ¾ 172 66 32 98
12 Jack Ivankovic Brampton (OHL) G 5'11 178 43 3.05 .903
13 Jackson Smith Tri-City (WHL) D 6'3 ¼ 195 68 11 54
14 Cole Reschny Victoria (WHL) C 5'10 ½ 183 62 26 92
15 Kashawn Aitcheson Barrie (OHL) D 6'1 ½ 196 64 26 59
16 Malcolm Spence Erie (OHL) LW 6'1 203 65 32 73
17 Carter Bear Everett (WHL) LW 6'0 179 56 40 82
18 Justin Carbonneau B-Boisbriand (QMJHL) RW 6'1 191 62 46 89
19 Cameron Schmidt Vancouver (WHL) RW 5'7 ¼ 161 61 40 78
20 Cameron Reid Kitchener (OHL) D 511 ¾ 193 67 14 54
21 Milton Gastrin MoDo (SWE J20) C 6'0 ½ 185 40 18 42
22 Braeden Cootes Seattle (WHL) C 5'11 ¼ 183 60 26 63
23 Lynden Lakovic Moose Jaw (WHL) LW 6'4 ¼ 190 47 27 58
24 Ivan Ryabkin Muskegon (USHL) C 5'11 201 21 15 24
25 Bill Zonnon R-Noranda (QMJHL) RW 6'1 181 64 28 83
26 Logan Hensler Wisconsin (NCAA) D 6'2 ¼ 192 32 2 12
27 Ben Kindel Calgary (WHL) RW/C 5'10 176 65 35 99
28 Sascha Boumedienne Boston U (NCAA) D 6'1 175 36 3 12
29 Joshua Ravensbergen Prince George (WHL) G 6'5 ¼ 190 51 3.00 .901
30 Ryker Lee Madison (USHL) RW 5'11 ½ 181 51 28 61
31 Theo Stockselius Djurgardens (SWE J20) C 6'2 176 40 22 51
32 Will Moore USA NTDP (USHL) C 6'2 ¼ 175 51 22 44
                 
33 Jack Murtagh USA NTDP (USHL) LW 6'0 ¾ 200 44 20 45
34 Eddie Genborg Linkoping (SWE J20) LW 6'1 179 28 19 34
35 Jacob Rombach Lincoln (USHL) D 6'6 ¼ 196 52 3 18
36 Alexander Zharovsky Ufa (MHL) RW 6'1 163 45 24 50
37 Eric Nilson Djurgardens (SWE J20) C 5'11 ½ 156 37 12 38
38 Jack Nesbitt Windsor (OHL) C 6'4 ¼ 185 65 25 64
39 Lucas Beckman Baie Comeau (QMJHL) G 6'1 ½ 182 52 2.65 .914
40 Blake Fiddler Edmonton (WHL) D 6'4 209 64 10 33
41 Mateo Nobert B-Boisbriand (QMJHL) C 6'0 166 57 28 67
42 Ethan Czata Niagara (OHL) C 6'1 ¼ 175 68 21 55
43 Will Horcoff Michigan (NCAA) C/LW 6'4 ¾ 190 18 4 10
44 Michal Pradel Tri-City (USHL) G 6'4 ¼ 195 14 2.41 .899
45 Nathan Behm Kamloops (WHL) RW 6'1 ½ 192 59 31 66
46 Adam Benak Youngstown (USHL) C 5'7 ¼ 160 53 16 54
47 Henry Brzustewicz London (OHL) D 6'1 ¾ 203 67 10 42
48 Daniil Prokhorov St. Petersburg (MHL) RW 6'5 209 43 20 27
49 Philippe Veilleux Val D'or (QMJHL) C/LW 5'9 165 64 40 87
50 Cullen Potter Arizona State (NCAA) C 5'10 172 35 13 22
51 Vojtech Cihar Karlovy Vary (CZE U20) LW 6'0 170 43 4 9
52 Lasse Boelius Assat (SM Liiga Jr.) D 5'11 ¾ 179 34 4 18
53 Kristian Epperson Saginaw (OHL) LW 5'11 ½ 183 58 27 80
54 Charlie Trethewey USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'1 200 53 6 19
55 Tomas Poletin Pelicans (SWE J20) C 6'1 ¼ 200 25 13 20
56 Mason West Edina (USHS) C 6'5 ¾ 208 31 27 49
57 Cole McKinney USA NTDP (USHL) C 6'0 200 47 22 51
58 Carter Amico USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'5 ¼ 225 13 0 3
59 Jakob Ihs-Wozniak Lulea (SWE J20) RW 6'2 ¼ 184 40 23 57
60 Matthew Gard Red Deer (WHL) C 6'4 ¾ 192 66 19 36
61 Jan Chovan Tappara (SM Liiga Jr.) C 6'2 185 39 11 23
62 Brandon Gorzynski Calgary (WHL) LW 6'1 ½ 185 68 17 42
63 Ben Kevan Des Moines (USHL) RW 6'0 ¼ 182 47 13 42
64 Love Harenstam Skelleftea (SWE J20) G 6'1 ¼ 190 19 3.31 .895
                 
65 Vaclav Nestrasil Muskegon (USHL) RW 6'5 187 61 19 42
66 Bryce Pickford Medicine Hat (WHL) D 6'0 ¼ 183 48 20 47
67 Malte Vass Farjestad (SWE J20) D 6'1 ¾ 184 40 2 11
68 Viktor Klingsell Skelleftea (SWE J20) LW 5'9 ½ 188 43 17 39
69 Patrik Kerkola KalPa (SM Liiga Jr.) G 6'2 192 31 3.14 .883
70 Charlie Cerrato Penn State (NCAA) C 6'0 190 38 15 42
71 Luka Radivojevic Muskegon (USHL) D 5'10 165 38 3 22
72 Emile Guite Chicoutimi (QMJHL) LW 6'1 ¼ 174 59 16 30
73 Conrad Fondrk USA NTDP (USHL) LW 5'11 ¾ 193 40 13 27
74 Jan Kucharcik Slavia (CZE Jr.) C 6'3 164 25 6 16
75 Sam Laurila Fargo (USHL) D 6'0 ¼ 184 57 8 41
76 Peyton Kettles Swift Current (WHL) D 6'5 ¼ 190 53 5 14
77 Haoxi Wang Oshawa (OHL) D 6'5 ½ 215 32 0 2
78 Maxim Agafonov Ufa (MHL) D 6'2 198 35 6 14
79 Quinn Beauchesne Guelph (OHL) D 6'0 185 49 6 24
80 Luca Romano Kitchener (OHL) C/RW 5'11 ¼ 177 67 25 51
 

 

 

