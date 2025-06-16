The Mississauga Senators U16 AAA team that captured the OHL Cup in 2022 is set to make its mark on the 2025 NHL Draft.

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button has the top line from that Greater Toronto Hockey League team rated in the first round of his final ranking ahead of the draft, led by forward Michael Misa at No. 2, winger Malcolm Spence at No. 16 and centre Will Moore at No. 32.

Misa, who won OHL Cup MVP that year, went first overall to the Saginaw Spirit after gaining exceptional status to enter the Ontario Hockey League as a 15-year-old in 2022, while Spence went one pick after to the Erie Otters at No. 2. Moore played another year in the GTHL with Toronto before joining the USNTDP in 2023-24.

Misa’s brilliance was on display all season long, scoring 62 goals with 134 points in 65 games for Saginaw as a third-year player. He racked up honours, winning the CHL Top Scorer Award, the Red Tilson Trophy as the OHL’s Most Outstanding Player, the Eddie Powers Trophy as the top point-getter, and the Bobby Smith Trophy as the scholastic player of the year. He also has a Memorial Cup and Hlinka Gretzky Cup title to his name.

Spence, who was the GTHL player of the year in 2022, also had a strong season in the OHL with Erie. The 18-year-old scored 32 goals with 73 points in 65 games in 2024-25 and added nine points in nine playoff games.

A two-time gold medalist with Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and U18s, Spence is committed to the University of Michigan for next season.

“He’s such an impactful player in my view,” said Button of Spence. “If you watch the playoffs, and you watch a guy that can do so much in the game and do it hard, and Malcolm just fits that bill.

“He’s big, fast, competitive, smart. Malcolm Spence is a player that helps you win.”

Button highlights Moore’s versatility and ability to play all three forward positions. The Boston College commit had 27 goals and 59 points in 64 games with the USNTDP this past season. In 2023, he led the U17s in assists (seven) and points (12) as he helped Team USA earn silver. Moore also picked up a bronze medal at the U18s in May.

After leaping into the first round from No. 37 to No. 24 in May, Brampton Steelheads goaltender Jack Ivankovic makes another jump in Button’s final ranking, landing at No. 12 as the top-ranked netminder.

Button can’t ignore the parallels he sees between Ivankovic and Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf, who was a Calder Trophy finalist last season as they are both smaller goaltenders at just 6-foot.

“I keep going back, and I watch, and I read my reports. Dustin Wolf got Vezina Trophy votes, and he’s been a top goaltender for five years before he got to the NHL, and by the way, Jack is another top goaltender,” said Button.

Ivankovic went 25-12-5 with a .903 save percentage and 3.05 goals-against in 43 appearances with Brampton in 2024-25. He also backstopped Canada to gold at the U18s, recording a .961 save percentage and 1.95 GAA and was named the tournament’s top goaltender.

While the first round of this year’s draft is dominated by players plying their trade in North America, Button has four Swedes in his top 32, including centre Anton Frondell at No. 3, winger Victor Eklund (No. 10), forward Milton Gastrin (No. 21) and centre Theo Stockselius (No. 31).

Eklund, 18, had 19 goals and 31 points in 42 games with Djurgardens in Sweden’s HockeyAllsvenskan. He also suited up for his country at the World Juniors, scoring two goals with six points in seven games as Sweden finished in fourth place.

“Victor revs at high RPMs,” said Button. “His motor is unbelievable. He just has this unbelievable will to find a way to be a difference-maker.

“He's in the thick of it. He's in the battle. He can play with good players; he can complement good players. He can bring up the best in good players. He's got a real flexibility to his game in terms of where he can play in your lineup.

“One of the standout qualities for me with Victor is that in and around the net, he's got that Brendan Gallagher-type mentality.”

Gastrin spent the 2024-25 season playing with Modo’s J20 squad, where he scored 18 goals with 42 points in 40 games. He also captained Sweden this year at both the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and U18s, earning bronze and silver respectively.

“I think Gastrin has Anton Lundell-type qualities,” said Button. “Not going to be a huge point producer but he’s going to produce important points.

“Hard to play against. He’s so smart and so competitive.”