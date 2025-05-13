Nikolaj Ehlers scored early in the period to even the score, but Mikael Granlund netted his second of the game to give the Dallas Stars a 2-1 lead headed to the third period of Game 4.

The Jets entered the second period trailing by a goal but had 1:01 of power play remaining to start the frame. Just after the Dallas penalty expired, Ehlers took a sharp-angle shot that snuck between the legs of Oettinger for the Jets first goal of the evening.

Stars forward Tyler Seguin was called for tripping at 3:19 of the period, giving Winnipeg a chance to take the lead with their second power play of the game. However, the Jets were unable to capitalize.

Granlund scored his second of the game at 17:52 to re-take the lead for Dallas, as he broke in on a 2-on-1 and wired another puck past the glove of Connor Hellebuyck. Mikko Rantanen assisted on the goal, his 10th helper of the postseason.

Granlund scored the first goal of the game on the powerplay, walking into the slot and firing a puck past the glove of Connor Helleuyck. It was Granlund’s second goal of the postseason. Jason Robertson assisted on the goal, marking his first point since returning from injury in Game 1 of this second-round series. Thomas Harley got the other assist on the opening goal.

Stars defenceman Miro Heiskanen returned to the lineup after missing nearly four months with a knee injury. He missed 32 regular season games and 10 playoff games.