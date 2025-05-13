Mikael Granlund scored the only goal of the opening period as the Dallas Stars lead the Winnipeg Jets 1-0 after 20 minutes in Game 4.

The Stars lead the series 2-1 after taking Game 3 in Dallas on Sunday. The Jets are still in search of their first road win of the playoffs.

The Stars got the first power play of the game eight minutes into the period, when Dylan DeMelo was called for holding the stick. Granlund capitalized 32 seconds into the man advantage, walking into the slot and firing a puck past the glove of Connor Helleuyck. It was Granlund’s second goal of the postseason.

Jason Robertson assisted on the goal, marking his first point since returning from injury in Game 1 of this second-round series. Thomas Harley got the other assist on the opening goal.

The Jets got their own power play late in the period but were unable to score before the horn. They will begin the second with 1:01 of power play time remaining.

Hellebuyck stopped four of five shots in the frame, while Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger turned away all 11 shots he faced.

Stars defenceman Miro Heiskanen returned to the lineup after missing nearly four months with a knee injury. He missed 32 regular season games and 10 playoff games.