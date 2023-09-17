Mike Babcock is resigning as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, it was announced Sunday.

This comes after investigations by the team, NHL and NHLPA into the 60-year-old Babcock’s conduct during his brief time with the club. Pascal Vincent will take over as head coach.

"Upon reflection, it has become clear that continuing as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets was going to be too much of a distraction. While I'm disappointed to not have had the opportunity to continue the work we've begun, I know it's in the best interest of the organization for me to step away at this time I wish everyone in the organization well in the upcoming season," Babcock said in a news release.

“This was a difficult decision on everyone’s part, but one we felt necessary to ensure our focus remains on the players and the team’s upcoming season,” said Blue Jackets general manager and alternate governor Jarmo Kekalainen said in the same release. “On behalf of the entire Blue Jackets organization, we want to thank Mike for his hard work and the professionalism he has shown in working together on a plan to step down.”

Kekalainen also issued a statement on his new head coach.

“Pascal Vincent is an outstanding coach,” said Kekalainen. “He knows our players and organization and is respected by everyone here. He was a strong candidate for our head coaching position several months ago and is in the best position to help us navigate this change as we begin camp and lead our team moving forward.”

Columbus named Babcock the ninth coach in franchise history on July 1, nearly four years after his firing by the Toronto Maple Leafs. He succeeded Brad Larsen, who was fired by the Blue Jackets last spring after two seasons behind the bench.

The investigations into Babcock began on Sept. 12 after TNT Sports and Barstool Sports personality Paul Bissonnette claimed on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast that he had been told that Babcock had asked for captain Boone Jenner’s phone during an off-season meeting to view his personal photos and then put the photos onto a larger screen in his office using Apple AirPlay.

Both Babcock and the Blue Jackets were quick to call the report a mischaracterization of what had actually happened.

"While meeting with our players and staff, I asked them to share, off their phones, family pictures as part of the process of getting to know them better," Babcock said in a statement. "There was absolutely nothing more to it than that. The way this was portrayed on the 'Spittin' Chiclets' podcast was a gross misrepresentation of those meetings and extremely offensive. ... These meetings have been very important and beneficial, not only for me but for our players and staff as well, and to have them depicted like this is irresponsible and completely inaccurate."

Jenner also released a statement confirming Babcock’s account.

"While meeting with Babs, he asked me about my family and where I'm from, my upcoming wedding and hockey-related stuff,” Jenner said. “He then asked if I had pictures of my family, and I was happy to share some with him. He showed me pictures of his family. I thought it was a great first meeting and a good way for us to start to build a relationship. To have this blown out of proportion is truly disappointing."

Despite the denials, former Arizona Coyotes forward Bissonnette stood by his story, asserting that he had heard from more people following the release of the podcast who corroborated it, and Mike Commodore, an outspoken former Detroit Red Wings defenceman who played under Babcock, said that he heard similar stories about other Blue Jackets players.

"It happened with a few other players in Columbus, too,” Commodore said in a video posted to social media. “I don't want to use any names, but in particular [it involved] a young, very highly touted prospect.”

New NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh and his assistant, former Blue Jackets defenceman Ron Hainsey, flew to Columbus to meet with players to learn more on Thursday. Then on Friday, Walsh and Hainsey met with the league office, in a meeting that was previously scheduled to address other matters, to report back on their findings.

The incident marked the latest instance of Babcock’s methods coming under heavy scrutiny.

Following Babcock’s dismissal from the Leafs midway through his fifth season with the team, multiple former players accused the Manitouwadge, Ont., native of abusive conduct, including Commodore, Chris Chelios and Johan Franzen, who all played under Babcock with the Detroit Red Wings.

“He’s a terrible person, the worst I ever met,” Franzen said in 2019. “He’s a bully who was attacking people. It could be a cleaner at the arena in Detroit or anybody. He would lay into people without any reason.”

Babcock responded to Franzen’s comments in a 2021 interview with TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, expressing remorse.

“When you’re talking about this kind of thing, if the person — whether it’s a co-worker, your spouse, your student — if they think that’s the environment, that’s what they’re feeling,” Babcock said. “Now, I sure wish I would have known about that then. And I could have done something about that. Besides apologize, there’s not much I can do about that now. But does it sting? Does it hurt? Absolutely.’’

During his time with the Leafs, Babcock allegedly asked a then-rookie Mitch Marner to rank his teammates by their work ethic before sharing his list with the rest of the team. While Babcock disputes some of the story, he acknowledged to LeBrun that he did reveal the conversation with Marner to Tyler Bozak.

“What I should have done in hindsight, I should have stopped everybody and said, ‘This is what I did to Mitch. I screwed him.’” Babcock told LeBrun. “Now, he didn’t want to make a big deal out of it. But I could have made a lesser deal of it. But (for) anyone to think Mitch Marner and Mike Babcock didn’t have a relationship, or Mitch didn’t play great for me or anything like that, that’s sadly mistaken.’’

After beginning his coaching career with the Western Hockey League’s Moose Jaw Warriors in 1991, Babcock jumped to the American Hockey League in 2000 with the Cincinnati Mighty Ducks of the American Hockey League. He was promoted to head coach of the Anaheim Mighty Ducks two years later, leading the team to their first Stanley Cup Final in his first season.

Following two years with the Ducks, Babcock became head coach of the Detroit Red Wings where he would go on to spend 10 seasons, reaching the postseason in each campaign and winning the Stanley Cup in 2008.

Babcock joined the Leafs following the expiration of his contract in 2015.

For his career, Babcock owns a record of 700-418-19-164. His 700 wins are 12th-most in NHL history.

Internationally, Babcock is the only head coach in the “Triple Gold Club,” coaching Canada to gold medals at the 1997 World Junior Hockey Championship, the 2004 IIHF World Championship and the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics. Babcock also coach Canada’s tournament-winning effort at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.