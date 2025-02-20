Team USA head coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday it will be a gametime decision on his lineup with all forward options available against Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off final.

Winnipeg Jets winger Kyle Connor appears to be a potential candidate to be the healthy scratch after filling Brady Tkachuk's spot in line rushes during practice on Wednesday. Tkachuk was back on the ice for the gameday skate Thursday after missing Wednesday's session due to illness.

The 28-year-old Connor has one assist in three games at the tournament and logged just 8:32 of ice time in Saturday's win over Canada.

Chris Kreider was a scratch for the United States in each of their first two games, but scored the team's lone goal against Sweden. He did not take part in the optional skate on Thursday.

The other forwards on the ice for Thursday's optional skate were J.T. Millers, Matt Boldy, Vincent Trocheck, Brock Nelson, Kyle Connor, Jack Hughes, Jake Guentzel and Dylan Larkin.

All six defencemen were on the ice for Team USA, along with all three goaltenders.

In practice on Wednesday, Connor skated on a line with Jack Eichel and Matthew Tkachuk, seemingly filling in for the absent Tkachuk. Auston Matthews centred a line between Jack Hughes and Jake Guentzel during that session.

In the bottom six, Dylan Larkin skated between J.T. Miller and Matt Boldy, while Chris Kreider skated on a line with New York Rangers teammate Vincent Trocheck and Brock Nelson of the New York Islanders.

Team Canada elected against the mind games ahead of Thursday's final, announcing Seth Jarvis will draw back into the lineup with Travis Konecny serving as the team's healthy scratch.