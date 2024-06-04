The Ottawa Senators have announced their coaching staff for the 2024-25 season as Nolan Baumgartner and Mike Yeo will serve as assistants under newly named head coach Travis Green.

Assistants in Daniel Alfredsson and Ben Sexton, goaltending coach Justin Peters and video coach Mike King will also return to the coaching staff next season.

“I’m very excited to work with this group,” said Green in a press release. “I think it represents a great combination of knowledge, coaching experience, youthfulness and playing experience, all of which are integral components to a coaching staff’s success. I’m of firm belief that we’ll be able to proactively collaborate as a group in the name of team success while establishing a winning culture.”

Yeo recently parted ways with the Vancouver Canucks after spending two seasons on their staff. The 50-year-old Canadian previously served as the head coach of the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues as well as time with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers as an assistant.

Baumgartner, 48, has worked with the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose for the past two seasons as an assistant. The Calgary native had previously worked as an assistant for Green for four seasons in the AHL and another four-plus seasons in Vancouver when Green was the bench boss for the Canucks.