Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Mikhail Sergachev participated in practice in a regular jersey on Saturday for the first time since sustaining his leg injury, according to team reporter Gabby Shirley.

Sergachev, 25, has been out since Feb. 7, undergoing tibia and fibular surgery after sustaining a scary lower-body injury during a loss to the New York Rangers.

Heat coach Jon Cooper told reporters on Friday that Sergachev would not be available to the Lightning in their first-round matchup against the Florida Panthers.

Sergachev had two goals and 19 points in 34 games this season while averaging 22:33 of ice time.

The Panthers host the Lightning in Game 1 on Sunday.