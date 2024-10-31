SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mikhail Sergachev had a goal and two assists, Connor Ingram stopped 30 shots and the Utah Hockey Club beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Alexander Kerfoot, Barrett Hayton, Maveric Lamoureux, and Clayton Keller also scored to help end Utah’s four-game skid.

Anthony Mantha scored for the Flames, who lost their fourth straight. Dustin Wolf finished with 23 saves.

Kerfoot and Hayton both scored on long shots to give Utah a two-goal lead in the first. Mantha pulled one back early in the second, only for Lamoureux to counter following a takeaway and drill a 60-foot slap shot 17 seconds later.

Sergachev snapped the puck home during a 5-on-3 advantage to make it a three-goal margin late in the second. Keller's third-period power play goal capped the scoring.

Takeaways

Flames: Chances to score and take control were there for Calgary early. The Flames failed to capitalize on two first-period power plays and put themselves in a tough spot once Utah’s offence got going.

Utah: Utah followed a near-identical script to Monday’s overtime loss to San Jose, once again taking a 4-1 lead into the third behind crisp offensive play. This time, Utah’s defence did not suffer a late breakdown.

Key moment

The Flames cut a two-goal deficit in half on Mantha’s early second-period transition goal. Lamoureux answered with his first career goal 17 seconds later, blasting home a 60-foot slap shot to shift momentum back to Utah.

Key stat

Calgary forward Mikael Backlund played in his 1000th NHL game with the Flames. Backlund and Jarome Iginla are the only players to reach that career milestone with the franchise.

Up Next

Flames host New Jersey on Friday while Utah visits Vegas on Saturday to open a four-game trip.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl