Mikko Rantanen's natural hat trick powered the Dallas Stars to a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 1 of their second-round series. He became the first player in 40 years to score hat tricks in consecutive playoff games.

Nino Niederreiter scored the first goal of the series but Rantanen answered with three unanswered in the second period to give Dallas the lead. He has 14 points over the past four games.

Game 2 is scheduled for Friday night in Winnipeg as the Jets will try to even the series.

Niederreiter opened the scoring for Winnipeg at 3:30 of the second period when he lifted a backhand over the far shoulder of Jake Oettinger for his third of the playoffs.

Rantanen tied the game at 8:43 of the period when he was able to fight through a scrum in the crease and bat a loose puck into the open net after Connor Hellebuyck stopped Evgenii Dadonov one-timer but was unable to control the rebound. It was Rantanen’s sixth of the postseason.

The Finnish star added his second of the game at 14:21 of the period, tipping a Thomas Harley point shot past Hellebuyck for his second of the game.

He completed the natural hat trick on the power play at 16:38 of the frame, firing a wrister past Hellebuyck for his eighth of the postseason.

Mark Scheifele brought the Jets to within one less than a minute after Rantanen's goal, taking a pass from Gabe Vilardi in the slot before getting it past Jake Oettinger for his third of the postseason. It’s Scheifele’s first game back after missing Games 6 and 7 against the St. Louis Blues due to injury.

Star forward Jason Robertson returned to the Stars' lineup after missing their entire first-round series against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Jets went 0-for-4 with the man advantage on Wednesday.

Oettinger stopped 30 shots, while Hellebuyck turned away 21 shots.