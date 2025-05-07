Mikko Rantanen continued his torrid scoring, adding a hat trick in the period to give the Dallas Stars a 3-2 lead over the Winnipeg Jets heading to the third period of Game 1.

Nino Niederreiter opened the scoring for Winnipeg at 3:30 of the period when he lifted a backhand over the far shoulder of Jake Oettinger for his third of the playoffs.

Rantanen tied the game at 8:43 of the period when he was able to fight through a scrum in the crease and bat a loose puck into the open net after Connor Hellebuyck stopped Evgenii Dadonov one-timer but was unable to control the rebound.

The Finnish star added his second of the game at 14:21 of the period, tipping a Thomas Harley point shot past Hellebuyck for his second of the game.

He completed the natural hat trick on the power play at 16:38 of the frame, firing a wrister past Hellebuyck for his eighth of the postseason, and 14th point over his past four games.

Mark Scheifele brought the Jets to within one less than a minute after Rantanen's goal, taking a pass from Gabe Vilardi in the slot before getting it past Jake Oettinger for his third of the postseason.

The Jets started the period with 1:52 remaining on the power play after Cody Ceci was called for high-sticking late in the first but were unable to convert on their second opportunity with the man advantage. Winnipeg was afforded a third power play midway through the second when Jamie Benn was called for hooking but were once again unable to capitalize.

Oettinger has stopped 19 of 21 shots through two periods, while Hellebuyck has turned away 16 of 19.