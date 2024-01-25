The Minnesota Wild have acquired defenceman Will Butcher from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Maxim Cajkovic.

Butcher, 29, has recorded three goals and seven points in 14 games with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this season. He signed a two way contract with the Penguins this past offseason.

Butcher has recorded 16 goals and 114 points in 275 career NHL games with the New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres.

Cajkovic, 23, has one goal and two assists in five games with the AHL's Iowa Wild and 18 points (12 goals, six assists) in 20 games with the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders.