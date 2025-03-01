The Minnesota Wild have acquired Gustav Nyquist from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, it was announced Saturday.

Nashville has agreed to retain 50 per cent of Nyquist's $3.185 million salary as part of the deal. He was held out of the team's lineup prior to their game against the New York Islanders earlier in the day.

Nyquist, 35, has nine goals and 21 points in 57 games with the Predators this season.

The 5-foot-11 centre is in the final season of a two-year, $6.37 million deal. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the campaign.

Drafted 121st overall by the Detroit Red Wings in 2008, Nyquist has 207 goals and 524 points in 841 career games split between the Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Minnesota Wild, and Predators.

The Halmstad, Sweden, native represented his country at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Russia, taking home a silver medal. He also represented his country three times at the World Championship, winning gold in 2018 and bronze in 2014.

Josi out week-to-week

Defenceman Roman Josi is out week-to-week because of an upper-body injury and was placed on the injured reserve list, the team announced.

Josi was evaluated for an upper-body injury after taking a hit from Sam Bennett of the Florida Panthers Tuesday. He then missed Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Jets.

The 34-year-old defenceman has nine goals and 29 assists for 38 points in 53 games so far this season for the team.