The Minnesota Wild have agreed to a professional tryout agreement with forward Brett Leason, the team announced on Friday.

Leason, 26, recorded five goals and 17 points in 62 games with the Anaheim Ducks last season.

The 6-foot-5 winger is coming off a one-year, $1.05 million deal and became an unrestricted free agent after the Ducks did not tender him a qualifying offer.

Drafted 56th overall by the Washington Capitals in 2019, Leason has 25 goals and 54 points in 220 career games split between the Capitals and Ducks.

The Calgary native also represented Canada at the 2019 World Juniors, recording three goals and five points in a sixth-place finish.

Minnesota finished fourth in the Central Division with a 45-30-7 record last season and were eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round in six games.