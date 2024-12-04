The league-leading Minnesota Wild announced a slew of injuries to some notable players on Wednesday as defenceman Jonas Brodin (upper-body) as well as forwards Joel Eriksson Ek (lower-body) and Mats Zuccarello (lower-body) are all out week-to-week.

Additionally, forward Jakub Lauko is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Brodin, 31, has not played since Nov. 25 due to his injury. He has two goals and eight points in 19 games this season. Lauko, 24, also last played on Nov. 25 against the Winnipeg Jets, and has tallied two goals and four points in 21 games this season.

Eriksson Ek, 27, has scored five goals and eight assists over 22 games this season.

Zuccarello, 37, underwent surgery for a lower-body injury he sustained on Nov. 14 against the Montreal Canadiens. He has six goals and 14 points in 16 games this season.

The Wild own a league-leading 17-4-4 record alongside 38 points.