Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin announced Friday that the team has signed forward Mats Zuccarello to a two-year, $8.25 million contract extension.

The 36-year-old had 22 goals and 67 points in 78 games for the Wild last season, his fourth with the team.

Zuccarello set new career highs in power play goals with nine and shots on net with 198 last season. His 45 assists led the team.

Originally signed by the New York Rangers as an undrafted free agent in 2010, Zuccarello made his NHL debut in the 2010-11 season for New York and spent the first nine seasons of his career there before he was traded to the Dallas Stars on February 19, 2023.

Zuccarello joined the Wild as a free agent in the summer of 2019 and has led the team in assists with 146 since 2019, and ranks in the top five for points (218), goals (72) and games played (255) since signing.

In 766 career NHL games played, the Oslo, Norway native has 186 goals and 573 points, as well as 55 Stanley Cup Playoffs points in 96 games.