The Minnesota Wild will be without captain Jared Spurgeon for the remainder of the season due to injuries, general manager Bill Guerin announced on Thursday.

The defenceman is scheduled to undergo left hip surgery on Feb. 6 and then back surgery approximately four weeks later.

Spurgeon is expected to be fully recovered before the start of training camp in September.

The 34-year-old has played just 16 games this season, recording five assists. In 867 career games, all with the Wild, Spurgeon has 110 goals and 384 points.