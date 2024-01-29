The Minnesota Wild claimed defenceman Declan Chisholm off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

Chisholm, 24, went without a point in two games with the Jets this season. He has five assists in six AHL games with the Manitoba Moose.

Selected in the fifth round of the 2018 draft by the Jets, Chisholm is scheduled for restricted free agency this summer.

Minnesota claims Declan Chisholm off waivers from Winnipeg. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 29, 2024

Also on Monday, the Seattle Kraken placed forward Devin Shore on waivers.

Shore has one goal and four points in 21 games with the Kraken this season. He has also spent time in the AHL, posting three goals and six points in nine games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The 29-year-old had one goal and nine points in 47 games with the Edmonton Oilers last season.

Placed on NHL waivers today: Devin Shore (SEA). — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 29, 2024

Selected in the second round of the 2012 draft by the Dallas Stars, Shore has appeared in 443 games with the Stars, Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Oilers and Kraken. He has 51 goals and 139 points in his NHL career.