The Minnesota Wild have claimed defenceman Travis Dermott off waivers from the Edmonton Oilers.

The move came one day after the Wild lost 7-1 to the Oilers on Thursday night.

Dermott has zero points in 10 appearances with Edmonton this season while averaging 13:05 minutes of ice time. Waiving Dermott on Thursday came one day after the Oilers claimed defenceman Alec Regula off waivers from the Boston Bruins.

The 27-year-old Dermott signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Oilers after participating in training camp on a PTO.

A second-round pick (34th overall) by the Toronto Maple Leafs at the 2015 NHL Draft, Dermott helped the AHL's Toronto Marlies win the Calder Cup.

In 339 career NHL games, the Newmarket, Ont. native has 16 goals and 62 points split between the Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, Arizona Coyotes and Oilers.

Islanders waive Engvall, Wahlstrom

The New York Islanders placed forwards Pierre Engvall and Oliver Wahlstrom on waivers Friday.

Engvall, signed at a cap hit of $3 million through 2029-30, has three goals and six points in 20 games this season. He signed his seven-year, $21 million contract, which includes a modified no-trade clause, on July 1 2023.

Wahlstrom, 24, has two goals and four points in 27 games this season. He is a pending unrestricted free agent, signed at a cap hit of $1 million.

