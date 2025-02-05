The Minnesota Wild have claimed forward Vinnie Hinostroza off waivers.

The 30-year-old was placed on waivers Tuesday by the Nashville Predators. In 13 games with the Preds this season, Hinostroza has recorded two assists.

The move comes with the Wild looking to fill a place in their lineup with forward Ryan Hartman suspended for 10 games for roughing against Ottawa Senators centre Tim Stutzle. Hartman, who missed Tuesday's game against the Boston Bruins, will be eligible to return on March 7 against the Vancouver Canucks.

Hinostroza began the season with the Milwaukee Admirals, where he led the AHL is scoring with 11 goals and 33 points before being recalled at the end of December.

He was originally selected in the sixth round (169th overall) by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2012 NHL Draft.

In 387 career games with the Predators, Blackhawks Arizona Coyotes, Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabres, and Pittsburgh Penguins, Hinostroza has 54 goals and 154 points.