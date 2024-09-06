Minnesota Wild defenceman Alex Goligoski has retired from the NHL after 17 seasons.

Goligoski, 39, accumulated 87 goals and 388 assists in 1,078 regular-season contests, while adding seven goals and 21 points across 47 Stanley Cup Playoff appearances.

A native of Grand Rapids, Minn., the blue liner debuted during the 2007-08 campaign for the Pittsburgh Penguins, before being traded to the Dallas Stars in 2011.

He would join the Arizona Coyotes as a free agent that off-season, before signing with his hometown Wild in 2021.

Selected 61st overall pick by the Penguins in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft, Goligoski won the Stanley Cup with the team during the 2008-09 season.