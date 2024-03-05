The Minnesota Wild and veteran defenceman Zach Bogosian have agreed to a two-year, $2.5 million extension.

Bogosian has appeared in 47 games this season split between the Wild and the Tampa Bay Lightning and posted one goal and eight assists.

The Wild acquired the Massena, New York native from the Lightning on Nov. 8 in exchange for a seventh-round pick in 2025.

The 33-year-old has also played for the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs over the course of his 830 game NHL career.