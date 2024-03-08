The Boston Bruins have acquired forward Pat Maroon from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Luke Toporowski and a conditional sixth-round pick in 2026.

TRADE 🔁



We've acquired forward Luke Toporowski and a conditional 2026 sixth-round draft pick from Boston for forward Pat Maroon.



More » https://t.co/bF2vANvbOK#mnwild pic.twitter.com/0VItGMPSPU — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) March 8, 2024

The 6-foot-3 winger has four goals, 16 points, and 60 penalty minutes in 49 games this season. The St. Louis native underwent back surgery on Feb. 7 with an expectation that he will be out four-to-six weeks for recovery.

Maroon, 35, was acquired by the Wild in the off-season from the Tampa Bay Lightning, along with forward Maxim Cajokovic, in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick.

Maroon is in the second season of a two-year, $2 million deal and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Drafted 161st overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2007, Maroon has 121 goals and 304 points in 778 career games split between the Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, St. Louis Blues, and Lightning.

The St. Louis native helped the Blues capture their first Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2019 and then moved to Tampa Bay where he helped the Lightning win back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021.

Toporowski, 22, has seven goals and 17 points in 49 games with the AHL's Providence Bruins.

Bruins swap Zboril for Peeke

The Bruins have acquired defenceman Andrew Peeke from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for defenceman Jakub Zboril and a third-round pick, it was announced Friday.

We have acquired defenseman Jakub Zboril and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL draft from the Bruins in exchange for Andrew Peeke.



Zboril has been assigned to @monstershockey.



📝 https://t.co/1wz7Luepme@RuoffMortgage | #CBJ pic.twitter.com/t24rLWUuvh — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) March 8, 2024

The 27-year-old Zboril was a first-round pick of the Bruins in 2015 and played in a total of 76 games in four NHL seasons, recording one goal and 15 assists. He has nine assists in 31 AHL games this season for the Providence Bruins. The Blue Jackets said he was being assigned to the AHL's Lake Erie Monsters following the deal.

Zboril is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

Peeke has one goal and seven assists in 23 games this season.

Peeke, 25, is in the first season of a three-year, $8.25 million deal with an AAV of $2.75 million and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Wild make additional deal

Minnesota made an additional trade Friday, sending forward Nic Petan to the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Turner Elson.

TRADE 🔁



We've acquired forward Turner Elson from New York for forward Nic Petan.



More » https://t.co/f7TFEbUkBZ#mnwild pic.twitter.com/XiTR5eZrdp — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) March 8, 2024

Petan has two assists in six games so far this season, his ninth in the NHL. He's also spent time with the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks in addition to the Wild.

Elson, 31 has five goals and 12 points in 38 AHL games in 2023-24. He's appeared in a total of three NHL games.