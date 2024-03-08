The Boston Bruins have acquired forward Pat Maroon from the Minnesota Wild, according to The Athletic's Michael Russo.

Russo adds he believes the return is a late-round conditional draft pick.

Maroon, 35, was acquired by the Wild in the off-season from the Tampa Bay Lightning, along with forward Maxim Cajokovic, in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick.

The 6-foot-3 winger has four goals, 16 points, and 60 penalty minutes in 49 games this season.

Maroon is in the second season of a two-year, $2 million deal and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

The St. Louis native underwent back surgery on Feb. 7 with an expectation that he will be out four-to-six weeks for recovery.

Drafted 161st overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2007, Maroon has 121 goals and 304 points in 778 career games split between the Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, St. Louis Blues, and Lightning.

The St. Louis native helped the Blues capture their first Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2019 and then moved to Tampa Bay where he helped the Lightning win back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021.