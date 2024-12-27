The Minnesota Wild will be without star forward Kirill Kaprizov against the Dallas Stars on Friday night.

Kaprizov, 27, did not travel with the team for their first game back after the holiday break while dealing with a lower-body injury.

In 34 games played this season, the 2021 Calder Memorial Trophy winner leads the team with 23 goals and 27 assists in 34 games played.

The Russian winger joins Joel Erikkson Ek in missing the contest, who has not appeared in a game for the Wild since Dec. 3 while also dealing with a lower-body injury.

After Friday's game, the Wild head home for a meeting with the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.