Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy has been labelled week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

The injury, announced Monday, put's the 23-year-old winger's status for Minnesota's regular-season opener on Oct. 10 in jeopardy.

Boldy posted 29 goals and a career-high 69 points in 75 games last season. He scored 31 goals in 81 games with the Wild the previous year.

Selected 12th overall in 2019, Boldy is entering the second season of a seven-year, $49 million contract.

He has 75 goals and 171 in 203 career games, all with the Wild.