Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman was assessed a match penalty for attempting to injure Tim Stutzle of the Ottawa Senators during their game on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the end of the second period, when Hartman appeared to drive Stutzle's head into the ice following a faceoff. Stutzle was bleeding from a cut above his eyebrow as the teams skated off the ice.

The hostilities were a continuation of an earlier incident in the period, in which Stutzle was given a two-minute minor for slashing against Hartman.

A match penalty will draw an automatic review by the NHL Department of Player Safety, and the 30-year-old could be facing a lengthy suspension following the incident.

Hartman is no stranger to the Department of Player Safety, as he has been suspended four times over the course of his 11 years in the NHL - most recently for throwing his stick at a referee in April of 2024.

The Senators led 3-0 when Hartman drew the five-minute major, and turned the game into a blowout in the aftermath, tallying three goals during the five-minute power-play to open the third period - two of which were assisted by Stutzle to push the lead to 6-0.

Hartman has seven goals and 17 points in 47 games with the Wild this year, his sixth with the team. The Hilton Head, S.C., native has also spent time with the Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators and Philadelphia Flyers.