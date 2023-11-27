The Minnesota Wild announced the firing of head coach Dean Evason on Monday.

He was in his fifth season with the team.

The Wild currently sit seventh in the Central Division with a record of 5-10-4. The team has lost seven straight games.

“Dean did an excellent job during his tenure with the Minnesota Wild, especially as head coach of our team,” team president and general manager Bill Guerin said in a statement. “I am very thankful for his hard work and dedication to our organization."

Assistant coach Bob Woods was also fired.

“I would also like to thank Bob for his hard work during his time as an assistant coach with the Wild,” said Guerin. “I wish Dean, Bob and their families all the best in the future.”

The 59-year-old Evason finishes his tenure with the team with a record of 147-77-27. His Wild reached the playoffs in all four of his previous seasons.

As a player, the Winnipeg native scored 139 goals and added 233 assists in 803 NHL games over 13 seasons with the Washington Capitals, Hartford Whalers, San Jose Sharks, Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames.

The Athletic's Michael Russo reports John Hynes is expected to be named his replacement.

BREAKING: Sources tell me John Hynes will be the 7th coach in #mnwild history — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) November 27, 2023

Hynes, 48, was fired at the end of last season by the Nashville Predators following three-plus seasons as head coach. He also served as head coach of the New Jersey Devils from 2015 to 2020.