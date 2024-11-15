The Minnesota Wild have placed forward Mats Zuccarello on the injured reserve list with a lower-body injury that forced him to have surgery Thursday night, reports The Athletic's Michael Russo.

He will be out of action for three-to-four weeks.

Zuccarello suffered the injury in Thursday's 3-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens after being hit in the midsection with a shot in the opening period. He left the game and did not return, playing just over three minutes.

The 37-year-old has six goals and eight assists for 14 points in 16 games so far this season, averaging 17:26 of ice time per game.

This is his sixth season in the Twin Cities after signing with the Wild as a free agent in the summer of 2019.

Meanwhile, forward Joel Eriksson Ek (lower-body) and defenceman Jonas Brodin (upper-body) are each considered day-to-day, reports Russo.

Russo added that neither player has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Dallas Stars, but the Wild will call up a forward anyway.

Eriksson Ek five goals and eight points this season in 14 appearances, while Brodin has one goal and five assists in 15 games.